TikTok to 'switch to US-controlled ownership' under framework deal: US Treasury chief

The United States announced Monday a "framework" deal with China to resolve their dispute over TikTok, as a deadline looms this week for the Chinese-owned app to be sold or face a US ban.

In a social media post, US President Donald Trump said -- without directly naming the social media giant -- that a deal was reached with a "certain company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!"

Trump added on his Truth Social network that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the agreement after a second day of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid, which also includes discussions about the wider US-China trade dispute.

"We have a framework for a TikTok deal," Bessent told reporters, adding that Trump and Xi will speak on Friday to "complete" the agreement.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before US President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.

In mid-June Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States. That extension is due to expire on Wednesday.

While Trump had long supported a ban or divestment, he reversed his position and vowed to defend the platform -- which boasts almost two billion global users -- after coming to believe it helped him win young voters' support in the November election.