Wholesale inflation turns positive in August 2025, reaches 0.52%

NEW DELHI: Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation returned to positive territory in August 2025, after two consecutive months of deflation, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation, calculated on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, stood at 0.52% (provisional) for August 2025, a significant reversal from the -0.58% recorded in July 2025. This shift is primarily attributed to rising prices in key sectors such as food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, and other transport equipment.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the WPI for all commodities increased by 0.52% in August 2025 compared to July 2025, continuing an upward trend observed over recent months.

Primary articles (Weight: 22.62%) saw a MoM increase of 1.60%, though it still recorded a YoY deflation of -2.10%. Prices of non-food articles, minerals, and food articles rose significantly. Fuel & Power (Weight: 13.15%) declined by 0.69% MoM, with decreases in electricity and mineral oils. YoY inflation remained negative at -3.17%.

Manufactured Products (Weight: 64.23%) saw a modest MoM increase of 0.21% was observed, while YoY inflation rose to 2.55%. Among 22 manufacturing groups, 13 saw price increases, led by food products, textiles, and electrical equipment.