India-US trade talks gain momentum as chief negotiators hold meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: After a considerable pause, the trade talks between India and US gained momentum after both countries resumed high-level negotiations on their long-pending bilateral trade agreement on Tuesday, signalling intent to push for an early conclusion of the deal.

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch, met senior officials from the Department of Commerce, headed by Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary, Department of Commerce.

In a statement issued after the meeting on Tuesday, the Department of Commerce said the discussions were “positive and forward-looking,” underlining the enduring importance of the partnership between the two economies. “It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” it added.