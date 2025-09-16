Indian markets close strong on Tuesday on US trade talks; Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision

The banking sector saw moderate gains, with the Nifty Bank index rising 0.44%. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 2.5 percent and Axis Bank rose by 1.48 percent.

Investor optimism was further supported by positive developments in India-US trade talks, raising hopes of easing trade tensions. In addition, expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve encouraged investors to take positions in emerging markets such as India.

The Indian rupee also strengthened against the U.S. dollar, further boosting market sentiment.

Overall, the market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE rose by around Rs 3 lakh crore, reaching approximately Rs 463 lakh crore by market close.

The market’s positive performance reflected growing confidence in India’s economic outlook amid supportive global and domestic factors.

Asian markets

In Asia, markets showed mixed performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 0.5 percent, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.63 percent, and Taiwan’s stock market hit record highs, supported by strong performance in semiconductor stocks like TSMC and optimism around artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks remained largely flat, with the Shanghai Composite up just 0.04 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slightly down by 0.03 percent. Investors remained cautious, awaiting further clarity on trade tensions and economic data.

Outlook for Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, September 17, Asian markets are expected to stay optimistic, driven by hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut and favorable conditions for emerging market assets. However, investors will closely watch updates on US–China trade relations and upcoming economic indicators.

In India, markets are likely to open positively, supported by global trends and expectations of monetary easing. Key sectors such as auto, energy, and banking may continue to attract buying interest, though caution will prevail amid potential geopolitical developments and domestic economic data.