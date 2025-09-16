Urban Company all set for blockbuster debut on stock exchange

Shares of Urban Company are poised for a robust stock market debut on Wednesday, with listing gains of over 50% indicated by grey market trends. The company’s initial public offering (IPO), which closed recently, received an overwhelming response, drawing subscriptions 103.63 times the issue size.

According to grey market platforms, Urban Company shares are commanding a premium of over 52%. Investorgain quoted a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 54, implying a listing gain of 52.43% over the upper price band of Rs 103 per share. However, this is not the official listing price and can fluctuate based on the market conditions.

Urban Company’s Rs 1,900 crore IPO was a mix of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The fresh issue comprised of 4.58 crore shares worth Rs 472 crore and the offer-for-sale portion saw 13.86 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,428 crore.