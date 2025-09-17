Flipkart witnesses 25-30% rise in transacting sellers ahead of festive season

CHENNAI: Flipkart continues to strengthen its seller ecosystem as the festive season approaches with a 25-30% rise in transacting sellers in the last six months and up to 30% growth in the quarter, said a press release on Wednesday.

Since early 2025, Flipkart has rolled out a revamped Seller Hub and Seller App to simplify listing, navigation, and settlements, while streamlining fees and improving delivery speed. Sellers are also using the AI-powered NXT Insights Platform, available free of cost, for real-time analytics on pricing, selection, returns, and market trends, along with CVP (Customer Value Proposition) Insights that provide GenAI-driven recommendations on selection, speed, and inventory.

These tools are helping sellers across categories such as Fashion, Books & General Merchandise (BGM), and Electronics respond to festive demand with greater competitiveness, said the press release.