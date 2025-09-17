Flipkart witnesses 25-30% rise in transacting sellers ahead of festive season

CHENNAI: Flipkart continues to strengthen its seller ecosystem as the festive season approaches with a 25-30% rise in transacting sellers in the last six months and up to 30% growth in the quarter, said a press release on Wednesday.
Since early 2025, Flipkart has rolled out a revamped Seller Hub and Seller App to simplify listing, navigation, and settlements, while streamlining fees and improving delivery speed. Sellers are also using the AI-powered NXT Insights Platform, available free of cost, for real-time analytics on pricing, selection, returns, and market trends, along with CVP (Customer Value Proposition) Insights that provide GenAI-driven recommendations on selection, speed, and inventory.
These tools are helping sellers across categories such as Fashion, Books & General Merchandise (BGM), and Electronics respond to festive demand with greater competitiveness, said the press release.
To support new entrepreneurs, the New Seller Success Program continues to deliver strong results, driving a 2-3X increase in early success rates by offering free onboarding support and dedicated account management during the first 60 days, said Flipkart. The company added that its seller ecosystem is growing not just in metros, but in cultural and emerging trade centers like Kannauj, known for its perfumes and fragrances; Khurja, a key pottery and ceramics cluster; and Shantipur, renowned for handlooms and textiles.
By enabling these hubs to go digital, Flipkart said it is empowering regional pride and economic resilience while offering customers across India access to truly unique, locally made products. Earlier this year, the company engaged with more than 8,000 entrepreneurs through Seller Summits in Jaipur, Surat, and Delhi.