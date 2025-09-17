Govt notifies revised GST rate, industries brace for transition

The government on Monday formally notified the revised goods and services tax (GST) rates, thereby, paving the way for implementation of the GST reforms to be effective from September 22. Individual states are expected to issue corresponding notifications for state GST in the coming days.



“The GST rate reduction notifications, in line with the GST Council announcements, would reduce prices of goods, boost consumption, reduce complexity and classification disputes, which would go a long way to make GST a good and simple tax,” said Abhishek Jain, Partner & National Head, Indirect Tax at KPMG in India.



To prepare businesses for the transition, the Ministry of Finance had issued FAQs and engaged with industry bodies over the past fortnight. The ministry has also assured that most changes will take effect from September 22, with only a few reforms requiring amendments in existing regulations and that will happen post-budget.



“Stakeholders were kept informed throughout the process, and there are no deviations from what was previously shared. This step ensures that all formalities are now complete, allowing business to focus purely on execution,” added Adarsh Somani, partner, Economic Laws Practice.