GST rate cut triggers early sale season for apparel retailers

The festive season sale for premium garment retailers and e-commerce platforms has started early this year, spurred by the recent GST rate cuts announced by the government. Several retailers have rolled out discounts of up to 50% online—two weeks ahead of Navratra, traditionally seen as the start of the festive shopping season.

The tax rationalisation has prompted textile and apparel retailers to recalibrate their pricing strategies.

Neeraj Nagpal, chief business officer–apparel & retail, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, said: “The GST rate cut will boost consumption in the apparel and textile sector. It is a positive flip for value and mid-retailers from an amplification of consumption perspective.”

According to him, Raymond Apparel Brands has recorded double-digit growth in combined retail and online sales compared to last year’s festive season.

E-commerce giant Amazon is also capitalising on the momentum. The company is offering discounts of up to 80% on leading brands such as Libas, BIBA, Levi’s, US Polo Assn, GAP, Lavie, Adidas, Titan, Mokobara, GIVA, Safari, Lakme, Michael Kors, and Swarovski.

Siddharth Bhagat, director, Amazon Fashion & Beauty, said: “During the last Amazon Great Indian Festival, we saw a record 140 crore customer visits, with over 85% coming from non-metro cities. Prime Day 2025 reinforced this trend, with 70% of new Prime sign-ups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and orders peaking at more than 18,000 per minute.”