Hyundai Motor India inks 3-year wage deal with union, offers Rs 31,000 monthly hike

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Limited [HMIL] and United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE], the recognized union of the Korean car brand on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion and signing of a mutually beneficial wage settlement agreement for the period 2024–2027.

The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. According to HMIL, the revised all-inclusive compensation package includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000/- per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55%, 25%, and 20%. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL employee welfare includes health coverage and wellness programs.