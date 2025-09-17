Hyundai Motor India inks 3-year wage deal with union, offers Rs 31,000 monthly hike

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Limited [HMIL] and United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE], the recognized union of the Korean car brand on Wednesday announced the successful conclusion and signing of a mutually beneficial wage settlement agreement for the period 2024–2027.
The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. According to HMIL, the revised all-inclusive compensation package includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000/- per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55%, 25%, and 20%. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL employee welfare includes health coverage and wellness programs.
Youngmyung Park, Function Head - People Strategy, HMIL, stated, “At Hyundai, our people are the cornerstone of our success. This agreement, built on mutual trust, respect, and constructive dialogue, reflects our shared commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture that prioritizes employee welfare and supports long-term organizational growth.”
Registered in 2011, the United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE] is the officially recognized representative body for the workforce of Hyundai Motor India Limited [HMIL]. As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represents a membership of 1,981 employees (90% of technician/workmen cadre).
Hyundai Motor India has a large manufacturing unit Irungattukottai, Tamil Nadu, near Chennai. With recent investments, this facility’s production stands about 824,000 units per annum. The carmaker is also gearing up to commence operations at its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, acquired from General Motors, in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.