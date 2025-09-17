ICICI Bank faces over ₹100 crore GST demand from state authorities

Similarly, in West Bengal, tax authorities have imposed a GST demand of ₹49 crore. This case concerns GST on services provided to customers with specified minimum balances. ICICI Bank has also announced its intention to contest this order.

These cases highlight the growing regulatory challenges faced by financial institutions in India related to GST compliance. Although the total demand is small compared to ICICI Bank’s overall size, these disputes point to the complexity of tax regulations in the sector and the likelihood of extended legal proceedings.

ICICI Bank remains focused on resolving these issues through the legal process. Investors and stakeholders are advised to watch for further developments, including any provisions or settlements the bank might announce in the future.