RBI sets up regulatory review cell under SBI managing director Ashutosh Singh

The other five members of the cell are: TT Srinivasaraghavan, a former managing director & non-executive director at Sundaram Finance, Gautam Thakur, chairman of Saraswat Co-operative Bank, Shyam Srinivasan, the former chief executive of Federal Bank, Ravi Duvvuru, a former president & chief compliance officer at Jana Small Finance Bank, and NS Kannan, the former chief executive of ICICI Prudential Life, the RBI said.

“To strengthen the stakeholder engagement in the regulatory process and leverage industry expertise on a continued basis, an independent advisory group on regulation has been formed concurrently, comprising external experts, to channel industry feedback into the periodic review of regulations through the regulatory review cell,” the RBI said.

The advisory group on regulation will have the provision to co-opt additional experts as considered appropriate. It will have an initial tenure of three years, renewable by a further period of two years, subject to review.

Under the central bank’s framework for formulation of regulations, while the RBI will update, amend or repeal the existing regulations, it will also periodically undertake a review of the existing regulations, keeping in view factors such as the stated objectives; experience gained through surveillance, supervision and enforcement actions; among others.

The review will also take into account relevant orders passed by courts/tribunals; global best practices prescribed by international standards setting bodies; its relevance in a changed environment; the scope for reducing redundancies; and any other factor considered relevant by the bank.