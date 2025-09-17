Sebi rents 5-BHK apartment for chairman Pandey at Rs 7 lakh/month

The apartment is owned by three people based in Mumbai and Raipur. A Sebi official said the nature, size, and the lease amount of the apartment for the chairman is in line with its policy.

"Sebi has a board-approved policy for providing leased accommodation to the chairman, whole-time members, executive directors and all other officers. The lease amount varies according to the rank/designation of the officers," Sebi said, adding the size of the premise and the lease amount in this present instance is also within the approved limit.

The lease amount was determined in line with a valuation report of a leading property valuer.