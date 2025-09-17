Two insider trading cases in Adani shares settled with Sebi

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) has passed settlement orders in two cases involving insider trading linked to Adani group shares by Ajay Bhatia and Supreet Singh Luthra. Ajay Bhatia, former managing director of Quantlase Lab which is a subsidiary of International Holding Company, agreed to settle insider trading charges by paying Rs 1.04 crore along with disgorgement of Rs 55.34 lakh in unlawful gains, according to a statement from the Sebi.

The case came to light after a corporate filing in April 2022, wherein Adani Green Energy disclosed the preferential issuance of over 20 million shares to IHC Capital Holding, valued at Rs 3,850 crore. The announcement triggered a sharp 7.20% surge in Adani Green shares on that day, reaching an intra-day high of Rs 2,368.90.

The regulator Sebi had alleged that Bhatia received unpublished price sensitive information via emails on April 2 and 4, 2022, from insiders at Adani Green and subsequently passed it to Supreet Singh Luthra. Further, Bhatia executed multiple trades in Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Transmission worth Rs 8.69 crore, generating unlawful gains of Rs 55.34 lakh.