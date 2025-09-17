Urban Company shares list at 57% premium, m-cap above Rs 23,000 crore 

NEW DELHI: Urban Company shares made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at more than 57% above their issue price. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 162.25 per share, marking a 57.52% premium to its IPO price of Rs 103.

On the BSE, the stock was listed at Rs 161 apiece, a 56.31% premium, giving the company a market valuation upwards of Rs 23,000 crore.

Urban Company, an app-based beauty and home services platform, was poised for a robust stock market debut as its shares were trading at over 50% premium in the unofficial grey market. The company’s initial public offering (IPO), which closed recently, received an overwhelming response, drawing subscriptions 103.63 times the issue size.

Urban Company’s Rs 1,900 crore IPO was a mix of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale. The fresh issue comprised of 4.58 crore shares worth Rs 472 crore and the offer-for-sale portion saw 13.86 crore shares, amounting to Rs 1,428 crore.