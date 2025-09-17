US Fed set for first rate cut of 2025 as Trump pressure looms

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve is poised to make its first interest rate cut of 2025 on Wednesday, but it battles competing forces in the path forward -- with heightened political pressure and likely divisions among its ranks.

There is little doubt that the US central bank will lower rates at the end of its two-day policy meeting, and markets widely expect a 25 basis points reduction spurred by a weakening employment market.

Less certain, however, are the pace and size of further cuts to come.

On Wednesday, the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations at 9:00 am US Eastern time (1300 GMT) as scheduled, said a spokesperson.

Even before the committee convened early Tuesday, moves by President Donald Trump cast uncertainty over its composition.

Trump, who has pushed for months for the central bank to slash rates, moved in August to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, sparking a legal fight that could have prevented her from attending the rate meeting.

Trump also nominated a key economic adviser to the Fed's board of governors after another official unexpectedly resigned last month, setting in motion a confirmation process that concluded at the eleventh hour.

Stephen Miran, who has been chairing the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), was sworn in as a Fed governor right before the FOMC gathering.

He has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers for taking a leave of absence rather than resigning from his White House role, a decision he attributed to the short tenure ending January 31 that he fills.