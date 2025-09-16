Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday in first call since 50% tariffs; leaders discuss strengthening India-US ties

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first direct conversation since Trump's administration imposed 50% tariffs on key Indian goods.

The call came on the eve of Modi’s 75th birthday, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-U.S. strategic partnership and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” PM Modi posted on X. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, ” Modi wrote.