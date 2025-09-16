Nation

Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday in first call since 50% tariffs; leaders discuss strengthening India-US ties

The call signals a thaw in diplomatic ties after the 50% tariffs and comes amid renewed efforts to rebuild economic and trade bridges between India and the US.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo | AFP)
Jayanth Jacob
Updated on
2 min read

NEW DELHI: In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and  US President Donald Trump held their first direct conversation since Trump's administration imposed 50% tariffs on key  Indian goods

The call came on the eve of Modi’s 75th birthday, and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-U.S. strategic partnership and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. 

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” PM Modi posted on X. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, ” Modi wrote.  

The call marks a notable thaw in diplomatic ties since the contentious tariff measures, and follows renewed efforts to rebuild economic bridges between the two nations.

Modi has also been talking to key European leaders urging them for an early solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

On the same day, senior trade officials from both sides met in New Delhi to revive stalled negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. “Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Sources said the discussions included tariff reduction pathways and Modi Trump call is a marker of way forward in reiterating the sapience of the bilateral ties. 

The leaders’ conversation also touched on global security, with Modi explicitly backing Trump's diplomatic push to end the conflict in Ukraine — a notable endorsement amid ongoing efforts to mediate the prolonged conflict.

Donald Trump
India-US Ties
Narendra Modi birthday

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com