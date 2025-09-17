US tariffs to shear 8% of auto component output this fiscal

MUMBAI: The 50% tariffs that the US slapped on Indian shipments will crimp at least 8% of the auto component output this fiscal, as the American market is the single largest source of revenue for exporters from this industry, says a report.

In a report, analysts at Icra Ratings said Wednesday that the high US tariffs are expected to affect close to 8% of the country’s overall auto component production.

Auto component makers net more than 27% of their revenue from the US alone, while their total export dependence is higher at 30%. But given the 25% reciprocal duties effective August 7 and an punitive 25% additional duties (for buying Russian oil) from August 27 and the applicable countervailing and ad valorem duties come to 58%, leaving domestic exporters at a high disadvantage to their Asian peers from China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia who face much lower tariffs of 15–30%.