Asian and Indian markets rally after US Fed rate cut

CHENNAI: Asian equities continued their rally following a firm start on Thursday (Sept.18), after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The Fed also indicated the possibility of two more cuts this year, though Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the move was a precautionary step rather than the start of an aggressive easing cycle.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi, and Taiwan’s Taiex moved higher, reflecting investor relief at easier monetary conditions. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded flat to slightly weaker, showing caution as traders weighed the Fed’s restrained outlook. The dollar index softened initially before recovering, while US Treasury yields edged lower, adding to support for Asian equities.

At 10.25 AM, Indian markets continued their rally, tracking global gains. The Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade, with the Nifty reclaiming levels above 25,400. Information technology stocks led the advance, supported by their strong exposure to the US market, while midcaps and smallcaps also posted modest gains. Positive domestic trade signals, including government expectations of export growth in 2025, helped underpin sentiment.