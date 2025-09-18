CBI files chargesheet in two fraud cases involving Anil Ambani group and Yes Bank

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed chargesheets in two cases connected with fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani group companies, and Yes Bank and its promoters in a Mumbai court.

Two criminal cases were registered in 2022 against Rana Kapoor, the then Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank, and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and others on a complaint filed by the Chief Vigilance Officer of Yes Bank.

The CBI investigation has revealed that Yes Bank invested around Rs 2045 crores in non-convertible debentures and commercial debts of RCFL and Rs 2,965 crore in non-convertible debentures and commercial papers of RHFL in 2017 on the approval of Rana Kapoor despite Care Ratings placing ADA Group Financial Companies "under watch". The funds invested in RCFL and RHFL by Yes Bank were subsequently siphoned through multiple layers.