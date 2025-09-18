GST rate cut: FMCG companies line up offers

With the deadline for implementation of revised goods and services tax (GST) rates around the corner, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are adopting different ways to pass on the benefits of reduced taxes. Measures range from distributor discounts to consumer schemes offering extra quantities at current prices, ensuring smoother transition to the new tax regime.

“All stocks in the company’s account have been stickered, if they are high priced. For smaller packet products, we are opting for pack offers,” said a founder of a Kolkata-based FMCG company. Explaining further, he said for a five-rupee packet, companies are opting for consumer schemes like one free unit with a few purchases since the Rs 5 price point cannot be altered.

Companies dealing in short shelf-life food categories such as bakery, dairy, ready-to-eat and snacking are offering additional distributor margins in the run-up to the deadline. “FMCG companies in the short shelf-life food category are also offering additional distributor margins till 21st September,” said Raja Banerjee, head of sales, Dreambake, one of the major packaged cake manufacturers.

Several firms are providing price-offs to distributors for clearing stocks, leading to consumer benefits such as lower pack prices or promotional offers like buy-two-get-one-free. Despite pressure on profitability, companies are assuring that reduced margins will not impact end-consumers.