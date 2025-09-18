HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors stocks rise on US Fed rate cut

CHENNAI: Shares of several leading Indian companies in information technology, banking, auto and pharma sectors traded higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled the possibility of more easing later this year. The move boosted investor sentiment across global markets and supported sectoral gains in India, with IT stocks leading the rally.

Information technology majors including Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra saw gains of around 1 to 1.3 percent. A softer dollar and expectations of increased US spending following the Fed’s policy shift improved sentiment for export-driven IT companies that earn a large share of revenues in the American market.

HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, and Tata Motors were also among the notable gainers today. HDFC Bank benefited from improved foreign inflows as global liquidity conditions turned more favorable. Sun Pharma advanced on steady buying in defensives, while Tata Motors extended gains on optimism around domestic demand and its global business outlook.