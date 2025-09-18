India added one millionaire household every 30 minutes from 2021-25: Report

MUMBAI: The country has added a dollar millionaire household every 30 minutes during the past four years, with the number of such households -- families with at least Rs 8.5 crore in assets -- nearly doubling from 4.58 lakh in 2021 to 8.71 lakh in 2025.

The number also speaks volumes about the less-talked about income disparities that have been heading north steadily over the past decade.

The Hurun India wealth report 2025 notes that the number of such households comprises only about 0.31% of all households. The report sees the numbers rising much faster, given the strong economic momentum that the country is witnessing.

Maharashtra, which is also the largest economy among the states, leads the pack with 1,78,600 millionaire households (a growth of a full 194% since 2021), with Mumbai alone hosting 1,42,000 such households, underpinned by a 55% growth in the state’s economy to Rs 40.5 trillion or $480 billion in 2025.

Among cities, Delhi, with 79,800 millionaire households, comes second, followed by Bengaluru, fuelled by its IT and startup ecosystem, in third place with 31,600 households. Other prominent cities include Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad, reflecting wealth creation across traditional and emerging hubs.