Indian markets end higher, global focus shifts to Western market openings

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in technology and financial stocks after the US Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of 2025. The move boosted sentiment across Asian markets, while investors now turn their attention to how Western markets will react when trading begins.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the day with gains of nearly half a percent each, led by strong advances in IT companies, which benefit from an improved global demand outlook and a softer dollar. Mid-cap and small-cap shares also participated in the uptrend, though more modestly.

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar on expectations of further capital inflows following the Fed’s policy shift. However, traders remained cautious, with mixed signals from the Fed about the pace of future rate cuts keeping currency and bond markets volatile.