Japan's SMBC to buy 4.2% additional Yes Bank stake from Carlyle for Rs 2,850 crore

MUMBAI: Japanese banking major Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), which has already completed a 20% stake buy in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore, has said it will pick up an additional 4.2% stake in the bank from an affiliate of Carlyle Group for Rs 2,850 crore. The RBI has allowed the Japanese lender to own up to 24.99% in the private sector lender rescued by a central bank scripted bailout package in March 2020.

This takes the total investment that the Japanese financial giant pumped into Yes Bank to Rs 16,333 crore for a 24.2% stake.

SMBC has reached an agreement with CA Basque Investments, an affiliate of the global investment firm Carlyle Group, to increase its equity stake in Yes Bank by an additional 4.2%, the Japanese lender said.

The agreement follows the completion of SMBC’s initial acquisition of a 20% stake in the bank on Wednesday.

On May 9, 2025, the Reserve Bank had allowed SMBC to pick up 20% in Yes Bank for Rs 13,483 crore. In late August, the regulator allowed a further 4.99% for an undisclosed sum but without the promoter tag. The stipulation was that SMBC will be considered to be a public shareholder. This deal with Carlyle is part of that.

Other banks like Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank would collectively sell 6.81% stake for Rs 4,594 crore to SMBC at Rs 21.50 per share, as against their purchase price of Rs 10/share. The Yes Bank counter was trading at Rs 20.09 at 1400 hours on Thursday.