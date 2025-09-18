Maruti Suzuki cuts car prices by up to 24%, aims to boost motorisation

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki said that the price cut will increase motorisation in India. He explained that price cuts are complemented by broader policy support such as the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate cut, changes in income tax slabs and reduction in GST rate.

“Affordability was a problem in the small car segment. With the price cut, this will not be a big challenge…And as the car penetration in India is so low, at 34 per 1,000 people, it makes it all the more compelling reason that, being a market leader, we are taking this initiative to put India on wheels,” said Banerjee.

MSIL’s entry-level cars have seen the steepest drops. Alto K10 prices has been reduced by up to Rs 1.07 lakh, thus bringing its base price to Rs 3.69 lakh. The Celerio is now priced at Rs 4.69 lakh after a cut of Rs 94,100. Wagon-R and Ignis are priced at Rs 4.98 lakh and Rs 5.35 lakh respectively, with reductions ranging from Rs 71,300 to Rs 79,600.

The popular Swift model has seen a price cut of up to Rs 84,600, while the Baleno is cheaper by Rs 86,100, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh. The Dzire compact sedan is now available from Rs 6.25 lakh following a reduction of Rs 87,700, and the Tour S taxi variant is down by Rs 67,200.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Fronx SUVs have seen price cuts of up to Rs 1.12 lakh each and are now priced at Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh respectively. Jimny gets cheaper by up to Rs 51,900; Ertiga by up to Rs 46,400 and XL6 by up to up to Rs 52,000.

Since the GST Council announced reforms in the tax structure, all the automakers announced passing the benefits to consumers. The Council reduced levies on small cars and mass-market motorcycles (engine size below 350cc) from 28% to 18%. Premium cars, including sports utility vehicles (SUVs), will now attract a 40% GST as against previous levies (GST plus cess) of up to 48%.

Automakers expect the price cuts to give a big boost to sales, especially in the upcoming festive season. Since the announcement of GST reforms last month, buyers have been delaying purchases in anticipation that prices may decline up to 8-10%. This has severely impacted sales of automobiles since mid-August.