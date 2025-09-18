Nvidia to invest $5 billion in Intel, marking strategic shift in global chip industry

CHENNAI: In a landmark move for the semiconductor sector, Nvidia has announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, acquiring shares at $23.28 apiece. The deal is accompanied by a broad strategic partnership aimed at developing next-generation computing and AI products, marking a rare collaboration between two longtime rivals.

As part of the agreement, Intel will design custom x86 processors for Nvidia’s data center platforms and create system-on-chips for personal computing that integrate Nvidia RTX GPU chiplets. The partnership also includes the use of Nvidia’s NVLink interconnect technology to link Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs more tightly, improving bandwidth and reducing latency, the Western media reported on Thursday.

The news sent Intel’s stock soaring more than 30% in early trading, while Nvidia shares rose modestly by around 2–3%. According to industry analysts quoted in the reports, the deal could provide Intel with both financial strength and renewed credibility as it seeks to recover from years of manufacturing delays and intense competition.