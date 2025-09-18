SEBI gives clean chit to Adani Group in the Hindenburg case

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially closed its proceedings against the Adani Group, its key executives, and two private entities, Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. (MTPL) and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (RIPL), effectively dismissing allegations of related-party transaction violations raised by Hindenburg Research.

In a final order dated September 18, 2025, SEBI concluded that the allegations were "not established" and issued no punitive directions.

The SEBI show-cause notice (SCN) was initiated following a report by Hindenburg Research published on January 24, 2023, which questioned the funding of Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) and Adani Power (APL) through MTPL and RIPL.

SEBI’s investigation, spanning from financial years 2018-19 to 2022-23, alleged that Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), APL, and AEL used MTPL and RIPL as "conduits" to facilitate undisclosed related-party transactions. The SCN contended that viewed from a "substance over form" perspective, these were, in fact, related-party transactions that should have been disclosed and approved by the Audit Committee and shareholders as per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations).

The SCN also targeted specific individuals. Rajesh Shantilal Adani and Gautam Shantilal Adani were accused of being instrumental in devising a scheme to avoid disclosure and approval requirements for these transactions. Jugeshinder Singh, the Group CFO, was alleged to have been involved in a fraudulent scheme to circumvent related-party transaction requirements. The conduit entities, MTPL and RIPL, were also accused of knowingly facilitating this circumvention, despite having "very insignificant net worth".