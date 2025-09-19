Adani Group stocks surge up to 13% as SEBI clears promoter executives of Hindenburg allegations

In early trade, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power led the rally with gains of 8–13%. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions also advanced strongly, pushing up overall group valuations.

The sharp upmove reflects renewed investor confidence as regulatory risk around some of the most damaging allegations has eased. Analysts noted that institutional and foreign investors, many of whom stayed cautious over the past two years, may now reassess their exposure to the group. However, they also cautioned that not all regulatory or legal uncertainties are fully resolved, and that the sustainability of the rally will depend on the operating performance of individual businesses.

Market experts said the rally may partly be driven by relief buying and short-covering, but sustained gains will require strong earnings delivery and further clarity on pending investigations. For now, the SEBI ruling has offered a significant sentiment boost to the conglomerate, helping Adani stocks recover some of the ground lost since the 2023 sell-off.