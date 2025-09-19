After Maruti's steep price cut, Mahindra announces benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh

The price war has intensified among carmakers in India following the GST Council’s move to reduce tax rates on automobiles earlier this month. After Maruti Suzuki announced a price reduction of up to 24% on its cars, leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker Mahindra & Mahindra has revised ex-showroom prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and extended additional benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh.

Together with the price reduction after the GST rate cut, these benefits add up to a whopping ₹2.56 lakh, as per a notification sent by M&M.

The carmaker’s Bolero Neo model leads with maximum total benefit of ₹2.56 lakh, including a ₹1.27 lakh reduction in ex-showroom price and ₹1.29 lakh in additional benefits. The subcompact SUV XUV3XO follows closely with total savings of ₹2.46 lakh.

Mahindra’s big-size SUV models -- XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Scorpio Classic -- offer total benefits between ₹1.96 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh while the Thar and Thar ROXX variants have seen total benefits of ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.53 lakh respectively. Following this revision, new ex-showroom prices of M&M’s ICE vehicles now begin at ₹7.28 lakh for the XUV3XO and ₹13.19 lakh for XUV700.

The price cut, over and above the GST benefit, is expected to boost competitiveness in the market, giving buyers a wider choice bracket. M&M’s pricing moves also reflect carmakers’ strategies to retain strong positioning in India’s growing SUV segment, especially as the country’s largest player, Maruti Suzuki, targets leadership in the high-volume mid-size SUV space with the launch of its Victoris model.