Indian markets slip; rupee steady, gold near record high as Western markets open firm

Gold prices continued their upward momentum. Internationally, spot prices held firm as investors positioned for a fifth straight week of gains, supported by expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts. In India, gold hovered close to record highs of around Rs 1,09,870 per 10 grams for 24-karat, with festive demand and a weaker rupee amplifying the bullish trend.

In overseas markets, US stock futures pointed to a positive start as Wall Street digested the Fed’s latest rate cut and its guidance on further easing in October and December. Rate-sensitive sectors such as housing and consumer discretionary are expected to benefit, although investors remain cautious over the Fed’s relatively guarded tone.

Analysts say Indian equities could see limited upside unless foreign inflows pick up and the rupee stabilizes. A weaker currency may also stoke import-led inflation, adding pressure on margins for companies reliant on raw material imports. Meanwhile, gold is expected to remain supported in both global and domestic markets, driven by safe-haven demand, monetary easing expectations, and seasonal buying.

The short-term outlook for Indian markets hinges on global risk appetite, the pace of foreign capital flows, and upcoming U.S. economic data that will shape expectations around the Fed’s policy path.