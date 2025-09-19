Office space leased by global capability centres set to grow 15-20% in next two years: Report

MUMBAI: Global capability centres (GCCs) have leased around 100 million sqft of office space across the top seven cities since 2021, driving record-breaking transactions across these cities.

As much as 36% of the overall office demand in 2025 so far has been from GCCs, who have leased out 28 million sqft, which is nearly double the volume seen in 2021. The demand is likely to grow 15-20% in the next two years, global real estate consultancy Colliers said in a report.

The report further notes that the share of GCCs in overall office leasing, which had dipped to less than 30% in 2022, has rebounded sharply to nearly 40% in 2025. This growth trajectory is expected to sustain, with GCC leasing projected at 60–65 million sqft during 2026–27, a 15-20% growth compared to the preceding two-year period.

The technology sector continues to dominate GCC demand with a 37% share, while BFSI, engineering and manufacturing companies brought multi-fold growth together driving 40% of space uptake, the report added.

Among the seven cities, Bengaluru and Hyderabad drove as much as 60% of GCC leasing since 2021, while Chennai saw 5.3x demand growth from offshore captive business units and the top 10 micro-markets attract over 70% of GCC demand since 2021 led by the outer ring road area of Bengaluru and the secondary business district (SBD) of Hyderabad.

“GCCs continue to remain the cornerstone of the office market demand, powering its ongoing scale-up. Capability centers are steadily evolving into innovation-driven, domain-specialized, and technologically integrated centers, and are likely to drive over 40% of the office space demand," said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, office services, at Colliers India.