Pharma MSMEs seek relief on export NOC, fear losing export market to China, Bangladesh

“Several countries like Congo, Mali don’t have NRA or some countries have very weak NRA. But there is a huge export potential. We can’t export to those countries as India doesn’t permit us to send pharma products without NRA certificate,” said Nipun Jain, CoA member, Pharmexcil. He explained that Indian government mandates that if the exporters show the NRA certificate from the US or European countries then they will be allowed to export medicines to those countries, where NRA is not there. “But it is not comparable as climate and demographics vary. Thus, medicines which will be applicable for the population in US, Europe, might not be fit for people in Latin America, South Asian and African countries,” added Nipun Jain.

Putting such restrictions will only push importing countries to buy from our competitors based in China, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Other bottlenecks include restrictions on exporting medicines with shorter shelf life, despite demand from developing economies where affordability is the key. “Indian government doesn’t allow us to export medicines with low shelf life and thus, these countries eventually import from China and others,” added a founder of a pharma company.

Lengthy clearance times for export NOCs, sometimes stretching into months, further exacerbate delays, leading to order cancellations. Nipun Jain also warned that once India loses these export markets it will be very difficult to regain them.