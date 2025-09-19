Royal Enfield to sell its entire range of 350cc motorcycles on Flipkart

Leading mid-size two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield is teaming up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to sell its entire range of 350cc motorcycles. This will be the first time that Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform.
Royal Enfield’s Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart from September 22 in five cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer’s journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.
Customers opting to purchase the Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from September 22.
“Currently available in five cities, and more coming soon, we are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorised dealer partners keeps the experience personal, seamless, and true to Royal Enfield. This is yet another step forward in making the joy of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle more accessible to every enthusiast,” said B Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors & CEO - Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield recently slashed the prices of its entire 350cc model line-up by up to Rs 20,000 in the Indian market after the GST rate is reduced from 28% to 18%. The Hunter 350 now starts at Rs 1.38 lakh with a reduction of over Rs 12,000 from the pre GST 2.0 pricing of Rs 1.50 lakh. The Goan Classic 350 gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 20,000 as it now comes in a bracket of Rs 2.18-2.21 lakh from the earlier Rs 2.37-2.40 lakh.
E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are witnessing high growth in two-wheeler (2W) sales, especially for battery-powered vehicles, albeit from a low base. Flipkart is already offering a wide range of petrol and electric two-wheelers from prominent brands such as Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Chetak, Jawa, Yezdi, Vida, and Ather.