Royal Enfield to sell its entire range of 350cc motorcycles on Flipkart

Leading mid-size two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield is teaming up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to sell its entire range of 350cc motorcycles. This will be the first time that Royal Enfield’s 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform.

Royal Enfield’s Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart from September 22 in five cities -- Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer’s journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.

Customers opting to purchase the Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from September 22.