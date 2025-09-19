SBI announces Rs 90 crore worth scholarships for 23,230 students

The scholarship covers students from Class 9 onwards up to Postgraduate programmes, offering financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20 lakh annually till the completion of the selected course.

Students pursuing Class 9–12 are eligible and so are undergraduate and postgraduate students at NIRF top 300 or NAAC-A rated institutes/colleges. Aslo, scholars at IITs and IIMs, those pursuing medical courses, and those aspiring to study abroad, along with SC/ST students pursuing master’s and higher education abroad at Top 200 QS ranking universities are also eligible for the scholarship.

Through the Asha scholarship, we will support 23,230 of our brightest young minds from humble backgrounds, nurturing their aspirations and enabling them to realise their full potential. By creating a strong ecosystem around these scholars, we aim to empower them to become torchbearers of progress and contribute meaningfully to the nation building, chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said announcing the scholarship. The application window opens on September 18 and will remain active till November 15, 2025, he said.