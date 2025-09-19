Sensex falls over 300 points as Asian markets trade mixed

CHENNAI: Asian equities opened largely on a positive note on Friday, supported by strong global cues following the US Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut. Japan’s Nikkei surged to fresh record highs, reflecting robust investor sentiment. However, the overall trend across Asia remained mixed, with South Korea’s markets flat to slightly lower and other regional indices showing cautious moves. Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan, which kept rates steady at 0.5 percent but signaled a shift by beginning to unwind its holdings of ETFs and REITs. The policy tone, viewed as mildly hawkish, added some uncertainty to regional trading.

In India, markets started the session on a weaker note after a three-day rally. At 10:30 AM, the Sensex was down over 300 points, while the Nifty slipped below 25,350. Selling pressure was visible in information technology and financial stocks, though select PSU banks managed to show resilience. The rupee also opened softer, trading around 88.22 against the US dollar compared with 88.13 at the previous close.