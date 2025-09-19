Vedanta secures manganese block in Andhra Pradesh through auction

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Group on Friday announced that it has secured a manganese block in Andhra Pradesh through the auction route. The company participated in the e-auction conducted by the Department of Mines & Geology, Government of Andhra Pradesh, after qualifying in the initial bidding stage.

The Punnam manganese block, spanning 152 hectares, is currently at the G4 level of exploration, indicating an early stage of geological investigation.

This allocation further strengthens Vedanta’s diversified mineral and metals portfolio, which includes aluminium, zinc, silver, and iron ore. It follows the company’s recent success in acquiring critical mineral blocks across the country, including rare earth elements, vanadium, graphite, and tungsten.

Manganese is classified as a strategic mineral under India’s mining policy, owing to its wide-ranging industrial applications and its essential role in emerging technologies. It is crucial for the production of ferro-manganese and specialized steel, as well as electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy storage systems.

India is the fifth-largest producer of manganese ore, with major reserves in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Despite this, the country imports nearly 60% of its manganese ore requirements, highlighting a significant opportunity for import substitution through domestic mining expansion.

India holds substantial manganese reserves—estimated to last over 100 years at the current production rate. According to the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the country has over 495.87 million tonnes of manganese ore reserves. Demand continues to rise, driven by growth in infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy sectors.

India’s steel output has surged by 9.8%, fueled by a boom in infrastructure and construction activities.