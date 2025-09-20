A timeline on how H1B visa program evolved over the years

Business

As Donald Trump administration’s latest restrictions on H1B visa -- imposing a fee of $100,000 per year on H-1B visa holders -- threatens the existence of the program, here’s a timeline on how the visa program evolved over the years.

Timeline of the H-1B Visa Program

1990

  • Immigration Act of 1990 creates the H-1B nonimmigrant classification for specialty occupations.

  • Numerical cap set at 65,000 visas annually.

1997

  • The 65,000 cap is reached for the first time due to rising demand from the technology sector.

1998 (ACWIA – American Competitiveness and Workforce Improvement Act)

  • Temporarily raises the cap:

    • 115,000 visas for FY 1999 & FY 2000.

    • 107,500 visas for FY 2001.

  • Introduces the ACWIA training fee ($500) to fund U.S. worker training.

  • Requires USCIS to provide quarterly and annual H-1B fee reports.

  • Certain nonprofit and academic institutions exempted from fee.

2000 (Two major laws passed on Oct. 17, 2000)

  1. Public Law 106-311:

    • Raises ACWIA fee to $1,000.

    • Expands employer exemptions.

    • Extends applicability through September 30, 2003.

  2. AC21 (American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act):

    • Temporarily raises the cap to 195,000 for FY 2001, 2002, 2003.

    • Exempts certain H-1B workers from the numerical cap.

2004 (H-1B Visa Reform Act, part of Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2005)

  • Permanently reinstates the ACWIA fee.

  • Increases fee to:

    • $1,500 for larger employers.

    • $750 for small employers (≤25 employees).

  • Introduces Fraud Prevention and Detection Fee ($500) for initial H-1B or L petitions and employer transfers.

  • Creates 20,000 cap exemption for U.S. advanced degree holders.

2017 (USCIS Policy Memo – Aug. 9)

  • Clarifies definitions of “affiliate” and “subsidiary” to ensure proper collection of ACWIA fees.

2019

  • USCIS establishes electronic registration system for H-1B cap-subject petitions.

  • Employers must pre-register electronically and pay a registration fee before submitting petitions.

2023 (FY 2024 H-1B cap process)

  • USCIS conducts random lottery on electronic registrations.

  • Additional selections made later to meet annual cap of 65,000 + 20,000 advanced degree exemptions.

  • Filing window: April 1 – June 30, 2023.

2024

  • USCIS issues data on petitions, ACWIA fee collections, fraud fee submissions, and exemptions for the fiscal year.

Here are the current fees for filing an H-1B visa (USA) petition, as per latest USCIS rules (2025/2026). Note: These are government fees; legal or translation costs etc. are extra.

