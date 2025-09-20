H-1B visa fee hike will hurt US innovation, boost India’s growth: Amitabh Kant

“India’s finest doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators now have an opportunity to contribute at home to drive India’s growth and progress towards Viksit Bharat. America’s loss will be India’s gain,” he added.

Kant’s comments come amid widespread concerns in the technology industry over the impact of the fee hike on hiring and competitiveness. While U.S. officials defend the measure as a way to protect domestic jobs, analysts warn that it could discourage firms from bringing in high-skilled talent and disrupt ongoing projects.

For India, the change may accelerate the return of talent and resources, potentially strengthening the country’s innovation capacity. Industry leaders, however, caution that India must create the right ecosystem to absorb and fully leverage this inflow of expertise.