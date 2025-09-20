H-1B visa fee hike will hurt US innovation, boost India’s growth: Amitabh Kant

CHENNAI: Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, has criticised the Trump administration’s decision to impose a steep $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, calling it a move that will weaken America’s innovation ecosystem while creating fresh opportunities for India.
In a post on X, Kant said the policy would “choke US innovation and turbocharge India’s,” arguing that shutting the door on global talent would push the next wave of patents, research labs, startups, and innovations toward India’s technology hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram.
“India’s finest doctors, engineers, scientists, and innovators now have an opportunity to contribute at home to drive India’s growth and progress towards Viksit Bharat. America’s loss will be India’s gain,” he added.
Kant’s comments come amid widespread concerns in the technology industry over the impact of the fee hike on hiring and competitiveness. While U.S. officials defend the measure as a way to protect domestic jobs, analysts warn that it could discourage firms from bringing in high-skilled talent and disrupt ongoing projects.
For India, the change may accelerate the return of talent and resources, potentially strengthening the country’s innovation capacity. Industry leaders, however, caution that India must create the right ecosystem to absorb and fully leverage this inflow of expertise.