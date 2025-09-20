H1B visa fee revision to impact thousands of Indian IT professionals: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom has expressed concern over the White House’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, cautioning that the sudden move could disrupt US innovation, global business operations, and impact thousands of Indian professionals working in America.

The technology industry body said that while it is still reviewing the finer details of the order, such sweeping changes could have “ripple effects on America’s innovation ecosystem and the wider job economy.” The fee will also affect Indian nationals on H-1B visas employed by both global and Indian companies, with Indian IT services providers expected to face disruptions to onshore project continuity.

“The timeline for implementation — effective from 12:01 a.m. on September 21 — is also a concern. A one-day deadline creates considerable uncertainty for businesses, professionals, and students across the world,” Nasscom said in its statement, adding that policy changes of such scale are best introduced with adequate transition periods.

At the same time, Nasscom highlighted that Indian technology companies have been steadily reducing their reliance on H-1B visas through increased local hiring in the U.S. These firms comply fully with American wage and governance rules, contribute to the local economy, and collaborate with academia and startups, it said. “H-1B workers for these companies by no means are a threat to national security in the U.S.,” the statement emphasized.

Reiterating its long-held stance, Nasscom underlined that access to high-skill talent is critical for sustaining U.S. innovation leadership, especially in frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence. “High-skill talent will remain central to sustaining America’s innovation leadership and long-term economic strength,” it said.

The industry body said it will continue to engage with stakeholders and seek clarity on the discretionary waiver process to be granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security.