Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit US on September 22 for trade talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US on September 22 to push forward negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, following a fresh round of discussions held in New Delhi last week, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Goyal’s visit comes at a crucial time, as Indian IT services and goods exporters grapple with challenges arising from revised H-1B visa regulations and high tariffs. On Thursday, the minister indicated that negotiations on the proposed trade agreement are progressing well, with both countries aiming for a positive outcome.

“Negotiations are going on, and we look at it as a situation, not a friction. America is our trusted partner,” Goyal said after his last meeting with the US delegation.

A team from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) visited India on September 16, where both sides held “positive discussions” on various aspects of the proposed pact. Officials said the two countries agreed to intensify efforts to reach consensus on pending issues. Goyal’s upcoming visit is expected to focus on ironing out differences and moving closer to an “early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

Trade talks had stalled after US President Trump announced a 50% tariff on several Indian exports earlier this year. A scheduled visit by the US delegation on August 25 was also cancelled in the wake of that decision.

The India–US trade talks had previously stalled over concessions for US farm and dairy exports, traditionally a “no-go area” for India in past FTA negotiations. However, with Washington once again extending a hand of friendship, speculation is growing that New Delhi could soften its stance on this contentious issue.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump set the stage for negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion. Both countries had aimed to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall (October–November) of 2025.

The US is India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade crossing $130 billion last year.