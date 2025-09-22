25 bps rate cut best possible option for RBI, says SBI Research

MUMBAI: There is more than enough merit and rationale for the Reserve Bank to reduce the key benchmark lending rate by 25 bps in the forthcoming monetary policy review, says SBI Research. This comes after the steep fall in retail inflation that’s expected to remain benign even in the next financial year and the hardening of bond yields since the June rate cut.

The Reserve Bank has already delivered 100 bps repo rate cuts in three installments between February and June when it surprised with an unconventional 50 bps repo cut. But the monetary authority in June also changed the policy stance to neutral, spooking the bonds market which saw a steep hardening in the yields. The RBI also hit a pause button in August, which further led to the rise in bond yields.

The Reserve Bank-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is meeting from September 29 for a three-day deliberation. The decision will be announced on October 1.

"There is merit and rationale in going for a September rate cut...This will require calibrated communication by the RBI as post-June, the bar for a rate cut is indeed higher," said SBI Research in a note on Monday.

Its chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh further said the central bank communication is a crucial toolkit for monetary policy and has played a major role in the bond yields hardening.