E-comm players handholding sellers to implement GST 2.0

As they kick off their festive season sales, e-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart are working closely with sellers to ensure that the revised GST rates are passed on to every product. With the new rates coming into effect on Monday, the platforms are automatically updating GST rates and Product Tax Codes (PTCs) on sellers’ listings for select product categories, while simultaneously helping them implement the revised prices.

“Flipkart is driving transparent communication on revised GST slabs and their implications, and has simplified the seller dashboard with automatic backend updates of new GST slabs. Detailed training sessions and webinars are being organised to address any seller queries regarding GST changes,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart.

To attract more customers, e-commerce platforms are also highlighting the price differences between the old and new rates. Amazon India, for instance, plans to launch a dedicated storefront showcasing products with GST-linked savings across categories such as home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare, and fashion.

“Amazon is proactively supporting sellers with tools and guidance to review and maintain accuracy across their listings. Wherever possible, Amazon is automatically updating GST rates and PTCs on sellers’ listings for select product categories,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.