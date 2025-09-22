HIRE Act or H-1b visa shock: Time for Indian IT industry to look within for reforms

He added: “Overall, I believe the HIRE Act has a 30–50 percent chance of passing in some form, but only a 10–20 percent chance of passing as introduced. A modified version is more likely — one that preserves the political messaging of discouraging outsourcing while reducing the financial burden through exemptions or phased rollouts.”

HIRE to affect India and the US equally

India derives nearly two-thirds of its tech sector revenue from the US. Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, said: “Irrespective of the skill and innovation arbitrage that India offers, cost arbitrage remains a significant factor, particularly for long-duration, high-value client projects. With manpower as its raw material, the IT services sector’s talent pyramid is directly affected by shifts in client context. At current exposure levels, passing the HIRE Act could impact 40–60 percent of the workforce in India’s IT services cohort. A highly undesirable outcome would be the combined effect of H-1B restrictions, tariffs on services, and the HIRE Act passing in some form — a situation that would hurt both Indian IT companies and US customers equally.”

Focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Experts argue that India must also decentralise its IT industry by expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. M Balasubramaniam, CEO of Stratinfinity, a GCC consultancy firm, said: “It is high time that IT and GCC companies shift to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and invest in upskilling and reskilling employees in AI to match international standards and compete globally.”

Dasgupta added that these cities are already showing promise. “Tier-2 cities are experiencing a 42 percent increase in job openings compared to 19% in metros, offering 25–30 percent lower talent costs and 50 percent reduced real estate expenses. They also provide 40 percent lower attrition rates, access to untapped talent pools, and attractive government incentives. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are actively promoting GCC expansion in smaller cities, making this the right time to decentralise India’s tech ecosystem,” he said

However, Karanth of Xpheno noted that talent trends remain concentrated in big cities. “The pandemic-driven reverse migration temporarily turned non-metro locations into tech hotspots. But once lockdowns ended, the return to metros was even faster. Today, 83 percent of active tech demand is concentrated in and around megacities. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities may have the infrastructure, but retaining talent remains a long-term challenge.”