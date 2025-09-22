Increased H-1B visa fee to have marginal impact on IT sector: Nasscom

New Delhi: IT industry body Nasscom has said that the revised H-1B visa fee will have a marginal impact on the sector, given the fact that Indian and India-centric companies have been steadily reducing their dependence on H-1B visas.

In a statement issued on Monday, the industry body said that the number of H-1B visas issued to leading companies in this category decreased from 14,792 in 2015 to 10,162 in 2024.

Nasscom highlights that for the top 10 Indian and India-centric firms, H-1B workers constitute less than 1% of their total employee base, leading the organisation to anticipate only a marginal impact on the sector.

It also welcomed the recent clarification from the White House in which clarifies that the $100,000 fee is a one-time charge applicable only to fresh petitions and will not affect current visa holders or those seeking renewals.