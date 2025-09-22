Tariff hits India’s US exports; zero-duty items face steepest fall: GTRI Report

“Tariff-Exempt Exports Collapse is a Puzzle. It is alarming and counterintuitive — these products face zero US tariffs, yet they have seen the steepest decline. This demands urgent investigation to uncover the real reasons that are driving the fall,” stated the report.

The steepest decline came in tariff-free items. Exports of smartphones, pharmaceuticals, and petroleum products, which face zero duties in the US, fell 41.9 percent to $1.96 billion. Smartphone exports collapsed 58% to $965 million, down from $2.3 billion in May. Foxconn and Tata Electronics, the two largest exporters, may be shifting their production base to Vietnam or China for newer models. Pharmaceutical exports shrank 13.3% to $647 million, raising fresh concerns for India’s $25 billion drug sector.

In contrast, products under uniform global tariffs, including metals and auto components, slipped just 4% to $600 million, cushioned by the fact that India is not uniquely disadvantaged.

The sharper stress is visible in Category C goods — those singled out for the 50 percent tariff. Shipments fell 10.8 percent to $4.3 billion. Gems and jewellery exports contracted 9.1 percent, with Surat’s diamond industry hit hard, though lab-grown diamonds surged over 40%, reflecting shifting US consumer preferences. Solar panel exports dropped 34.6%, raising fears of losing share to China and Vietnam, both facing lower tariffs. Seafood exports collapsed 43.8 percent, with Vannamei shrimp plunging 52.2 percent, threatening livelihoods across coastal clusters.

Textile and garment exports fell 9.3 percent to $855 million, with cotton dresses down a staggering 66.7 percent. Home textiles were the only bright spot, rising 14.2 percent on steady US demand. Chemicals, agrochemicals in particular, slumped nearly 27 percent, while agro and processed food shipments also weakened sharply.

GTRI cautioned that the fall in tariff-exempt exports is “alarming and counterintuitive”, demanding urgent investigation. Industry bodies are urging the government to extend interest equalisation subsidies, speed up duty remission, and provide liquidity support. While GST cuts have been rolled out to boost domestic demand, export-specific relief is still awaited.