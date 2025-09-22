Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media

PARIS: A group of leading economists including Nobel winners Joseph Stiglitz and Daron Acemoglu warned Monday about the "collapse" of the public interest media sector and called on governments to help quality journalism survive.

The group of 11 economists in leading American and European universities published a joint statement via the "Forum on Information and Democracy", a body formed by the Reporters Without Borders media freedom group and the French state.

After detailing the problems stemming from job losses, falling revenues and the AI threat to journalism, the economists urged governments to play a larger role in "investing in and shaping the media ecosystem."

"Governments around the world are chasing the AI dream, pinning their hopes on these technologies to drive economic prosperity," they wrote. "Yet they are not investing sufficiently in a foundational resource that underpins our 21st century economies -- independent, verifiable information."