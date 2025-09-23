Air India Express to start 20 daily flights from Navi Mumbai airport

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country’s key global transit hubs for both – passengers and cargo – given its strategic geographical location. At the Air India group, we are proud to lead the charge in connecting the West to the East and beyond via India, and our expansion at NMIA will support India’s growth as a global aviation hub.”

Navi Mumbai International Airport is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually.

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., said, “This partnership (with Air India) will redefine Mumbai’s connectivity landscape and strengthen India’s twin-airport strategy, NMIA’s adoption of technology for enhancing efficiency and best in class experience for passengers will play a pivotal role in delivering seamless and superior passenger journeys for decades to come.”