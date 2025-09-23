European Union queries Apple, Google, Microsoft over financial scams

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday demanded Big Tech players including Apple and Google explain what action they are taking against financial scams online, as Brussels seeks to show it is not shying away from enforcing its rules.

The European Commission sent a request for information under the Digital Services Act to the companies, including Microsoft and Booking, "on how they make sure that their services are not being misused by scammers", an EU spokesman said.

The DSA is the EU's landmark law demanding Big Tech firms do more to tackle illegal content but it has faced retaliation threats from US President Donald Trump, and censorship claims from the US tech sector.

The EU has vowed it will not back down from enforcing its stringent rules to protect Europeans online.

Tuesday's request could lead to a probe under the DSA and even fines, but does not itself suggest the law has been broken, nor is it a move towards punishment.

"This is an essential step also to protect users across the EU from certain of these practices, and to make sure that platforms in the EU also play their role," EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels.

The request relates to Apple's App Store, Google Play, online travel agent Booking and Microsoft's Bing search engine.

The EU fears app stores could be used by scammers to create fake apps posing as legitimate banking providers or fraudsters could publish links to fake websites on search engines.