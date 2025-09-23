Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival Hacks: How an AI tool assists you in finding real Deals

In the era of smart shopping, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival sales stand as key shopping events, where smart shoppers get the opportunity to make informed decisions while availing amazing discounts. Unlike regular sales, this mega event caters to diverse customer needs and offers everything from electronics, gadgets, fashion, home essentials, and personal care.
By checking product prices, comparing reviews, and analysing past price trends, they can get maximum value without falling for the fake discounts.
Let Buyhatke be your trusted shopping assistant, helping you identify real bargains and protect you from misleading discounts. Deal Scanner works by analysing historical price data of Flipkart & Amazon products. It highlights the all-time lowest price, average price trends and recent price fluctuations, giving you a clear picture of the true value of the product.
Installing the Buyhatke extension is very easy.
1. First, go to the Chrome Web Store and search for “Buyhatke Extension.
2. Click Add to Chrome to complete the installation.
3. Once the extension is added, the extension icon will appear near the browser address bar, ready to help you while shopping.
To start, let’s take a look at some products that are showing with a discounted price.
If we look at the GOBOULT (previously Boult) Crown Pro 2.01 on Flipkart, it is priced at just ₹1,499, originally ₹6,999, saving you 78%. Designed for both style and comfort, this smart watch is ideal for daily wear. Let's see what Deal Scanner will show about this product
While there hasn’t been any recent price hike, the current price is still above the all-time low of ₹799 and slightly higher than the average price of ₹1,460. This indicates that although the discount seems impressive, the deal isn’t as exceptional as it appears
The Ambrane 20000 mAh 20W Compact Pocket-Size Power Bank in Green, featuring Lithium Polymer technology, Quick Charge 3.0, and Power Delivery 3.0, is available on Flipkart for ₹1,499, down from its original price of ₹1,999 with a 25% discount during the Big Billion Days Sale
Even though the power bank is listed at a discounted price, Deal Scanner data reveals that it’s not the most cost-effective option. Compared to past sales, the current offer is higher than the previous Big Billion Days sale price and exceeds the average market price.
Flipkart is offering the Whirlpool 20 L 18 Auto Cook Recipes, Feather Touch Membrane Solo Microwave Oven for ₹6,290 during the Big Billion Days Sale, reduced from ₹8,775. It features a feather-touch control panel & Auto Cook function with five power levels. Despite the apparent discount, Deal Scanner indicates that this power bank isn’t priced at its most competitive. Its current sale price surpasses both the earlier Big Billion Days sale price and the average price.
Whether you’re eyeing smartwatches, power banks, or kitchen appliances, let Buyhatke be your shopping companion—protecting you from misleading discounts and helping you snag real deals. With just a few clicks, you can turn festive shopping excitement into smart, stress-free, and rewarding purchases.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.