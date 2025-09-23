H1-B visa concerns drag rupee down 48 paise to record low of 88.76

On Monday, the unit lost 12 paise from Friday’s close to close at 88.28. According to forex dealers, the latest spook for the rupee is the steep hike in the new H-1B visa fee to $1,00,000 by the US government. The move has sparked worries over remittances and potential equity outflows from the IT sector, which come as double whammy for the currency as foreign outflows have been outweighing inflows this year.

Foreign funds have already pulled out close a tad over $12.5 billion from domestic equities this fiscal so far.Forex traders are worried that the spiraling crisis will push the rupee further down as the visa levy could result in a slowdown in remittances and curtail service exports to the US. Already merchandise exports are badly hurt by the 50% tariffs that the US has slapped on our goods.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six large currencies, was trading 0.04% higher at 97.38.The domestic equity market was also jittery for the second consecutive day with the Sensex and Nifty falling opening sharply lower on Tuesday after the bloodbath on Monday. However towards early afternoon the indices recovered largely to marginally trade in the green.